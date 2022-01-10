Skip to main content
Watch: Bengals Release Must See Hype Video Ahead of Wild Card Matchup Against Raiders

Cincinnati finished 10-7 and won the AFC North for the first time since 2015.
The Bengals host the Raiders on Saturday in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. The organization released a hype video following a 10-7 season and their first AFC North title since 2015. 

Watch the video below. The 1:12 mark is probably my favorite part. 

