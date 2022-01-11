Raiders Will Be Without Key Defensive Lineman In Wild Card Matchup Against Bengals

Las Vegas Won't Have an Important Piece of Their Defense.

CINCINNATI — Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon suffered a torn patellar tendon on Sunday against the Chargers and will miss the rest of the season according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Philon was a key piece of Las Vegas' defense. He had four tackles (one for loss) and one pass defensed against the Chargers.

Everyone knows about edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue, but Philon could made things tough on the interior of the Bengals' offensive line, which has been a weakness this season.

He had 27 tackles (five for loss), two quarterback hits and two sacks this season.

