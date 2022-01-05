Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has had a record-setting rookie season.
He has 79 receptions, 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. It's the most receptions and receiving touchdowns by a rookie in Bengals' history.
His 1,429 yards are the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era. He's also been a factor in the run game with his stellar run blocking.
Will Chase win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award?
"I think he's certainly earned it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "I'm really glad that he plays receiver for us. I'm glad he's on our team. What he's done as a rookie has been tremendous. If he got that award that would be one of the least surprising things that I've seen in my life because he's earned it."
Watch Taylor's full comments below.
