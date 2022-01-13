Young Bengals Aren't Playing With House Money, Need to Beat Raiders

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to exorcise their playoff demons on Saturday against the Raiders.

Cincinnati hasn't won a playoff game since Jan. 6, 1991. I wasn't alive and neither were most of the players on the current roster.

The Bengals are 0-7 in the playoffs since their last postseason win. They've had some heartbreaking losses in the process.

Of course this team is different. They have a new coaching staff and a completely revamped roster.

"We're not worried about that," Joe Burrow said. "We're going to go out there and execute the way we need to on Saturday to try to get the win."

That's the funny part about this season. On one hand, the Bengals overachieved. Not many people had them winning the division or making the playoffs. They did both. Then they swept Baltimore and Pittsburgh in dominating fashion—winning all four matchups by double-digits.

The Bengals are young and they might be scratching the surface of their potential, but they need to win on Saturday. They need to beat the Raiders.

They aren't playing with house money.

This team needs to exorcise the demons that have followed Mike Brown and the rest of the organization for 30+ years.

Cincinnati is a 5.5-point favorite according to the SI Sportsbook. Can you imagine what would happen if they lose?

The Bengals beat the Raiders 32-13 in Las Vegas on Nov. 21. The game was closer than the final score indicated, but Cincinnati won.

Combine that with the fact that the game is at home, they're as healthy as any team in the NFL and most believe they have the better quarterback and a more talented roster.

If the Bengals lose, then the playoff narrative won't just continue, but it'll be amplified.

Burrow is expected to be the savior. This era of Bengals football is supposed to be different. That doesn't mean they have to make a Super Bowl run over the next three weeks, but they can't lose to a Raiders team that they beat earlier in the year—especially considering what Las Vegas has gone through this season.

Their head coach resigned in October. Former first round pick and emerging star wide receiver Henry Ruggs was released in November after being charged with four felonies after a car accident that ended in the tragic death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was 0.16%, which is two times the legal limit.

The Raiders have overcome a lot, but the Bengals have to end their improbable run. Cincinnati can't afford to lose this game.

Not with this quarterback and a trio of real life Monstars at wide receiver.

Burrow and the Bengals have the dagger in their hands. They need to drive it into the heart of the demon, curse or whatever it is that has plagued this franchise since 1991.

If they don't do it Saturday, then the storyline, the narrative, the spirit of a "playoff curse" is going to get stronger and even tougher to overcome in the future.

Pressure from the ghosts of Bengals past will start to hover around Paul Brown Stadium and the weight of the playoff drought will be placed on the shoulders of Burrow, Zac Taylor and company.

Winning on Saturday buries that narrative. It ends the drought and any negative storyline about that past impacting the present.

This game has to end with Dan Hoard's infamous "Coffin Nails!" line, followed by Dave Lapham screaming "Bam! Bam! Bam!" on the Bengals radio network.

Anything less would be more than a disappointment. It would strengthen a narrative, a storyline, that has followed this organization for far too long.

Not many expected the Bengals to be here, but now that they are, they have to take advantage of the opportunity.

It's time.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Darrin Simmons Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Raiders Game

Film Room: How the Bengals Can Slow Down Star Edge Rusher Maxx Crosby

Former All-Pro Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals' Playoff Chances

At Least One Team Interested in Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Cincinnati Should Sign Former First Round Edge Rusher Before Playoffs

Raiders Will Be Without Key Defensive Lineman Against Bengals

Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend

Bengals Open As Favorites Against Raiders

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Postgame Observations: Bengals Fall to Browns 21-16

National Personality Calls Out Bengals For Resting Players Against Browns

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Chad Johnson's Single-Season Record for Receiving Yards

Nick Bosa Weighs in on Comeback Player of the Year Race

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Regular Season Finale Against Browns

Ochocinco Praises Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances

Joe Burrow Slimes Ja'Marr Chase After Week 17 Win

Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs

Joe Burrow Not Expected to Play Against Cleveland Browns

Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different

Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger Make History on Monday Night Football

Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

Watch: Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship After Win Over Chiefs

Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Praise Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Performance

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook