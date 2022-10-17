Ja'Marr Chase Happy That Trio of Bengals' Star Wide Receivers Were Productive Against Saints
NEW ORLEANS — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was all smiles following his seven catch, 132-yard performance in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans on Sunday.
Chase scored twice, including the game-winning 60-yard touchdown where he broke two tackles and high-stepped his way into the end zone.
Despite his success, he was just as excited to find out Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd both finished with six receptions apiece.
"That's how it needs to be, god-damn," Chase said with a laugh on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "I wish y'all would've told me that in there [news conference room].
The trio finished with 19 receptions, 245 yards and two scores. Boyd had 66 yards and Higgins had 47 yards. All three guys made big catches, helping the Bengals score on their final four possessions.
"It's not bad. It's not bad actually," Chase said. "We need that."
This is an example of unselfishness from Chase. He was excited to hear both Higgins and Boyd were productive, even if the star wide-out had the biggest play of the game.
Listen to Dan Hoard's entire interview with Chase below.
