Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Had Throwing Session in California Earlier This Offseason

The Bengals' stars got together for a throwing session on the west coast.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) before stretching for the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks to Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) before stretching for the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been throwing for nearly two months as he continues to make progress after undergoing wrist surgery in November.

Even though star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hasn't reported for the Bengals' voluntary offseason program, he found time to catch passes from Burrow this offseason.

"Actually, me and Joe threw one time in California," Chase told WLWT's Olivia Ray. "That was our first time throwing. I think that was his fourth session when he first started to throw. I caught him early."

Burrow has looked impressive during the Bengals' offseason program. What did Chase think about QB1?

"He looked good," Chase said. "He still looked like Joe. There's always progress to be made."

Chase has been working out in Texas for most of the offseason. The 24-year-old had 100 receptions for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games for Cincinnati last season.

Check out Ray's interview with Chase below:

