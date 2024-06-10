All Bengals

Look: Joe Burrow at 2024 Bengals Media Day

Cincinnati starts minicamp this week.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow return to the practice field during an offseason workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Burrow is recovering from wrist surgery after a season-ending injury he suffered in a Week 11. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and the rest of the team went through media day ahead of mandatory minicamp.

Check out the franchise quarterback in a fresh uniform as the squad gets ready for more workouts on Tuesday.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

