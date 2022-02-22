Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message About Joe Burrow After Super Bowl LVI Loss

Skip to main content

Jordan Palmer Weighs in on Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

"He’ll be back. No doubt in my mind."

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals quarterback Jordan Palmer posted a heartfelt message about Joe Burrow earlier this week following Cincinnati's loss in Super Bowl LVI. 

"Being that close and then just football's over. That's a lot of blood, sweat and tears going back to the offseason," Palmer said. "I can predict that he will probably come out of this entire situation a lot stronger, a lot better and be in this position again."

Burrow has trained with Palmer in California. The 25-year-old suffered a right MCL sprain in Super Bowl LVI, but should be able to do most of his offseason work. He doesn't need surgery according to the team.

Watch Palmer's entire video below.

