Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message About Joe Burrow After Super Bowl LVI Loss

"He’ll be back. No doubt in my mind."

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals quarterback Jordan Palmer posted a heartfelt message about Joe Burrow earlier this week following Cincinnati's loss in Super Bowl LVI.

"Being that close and then just football's over. That's a lot of blood, sweat and tears going back to the offseason," Palmer said. "I can predict that he will probably come out of this entire situation a lot stronger, a lot better and be in this position again."

Burrow has trained with Palmer in California. The 25-year-old suffered a right MCL sprain in Super Bowl LVI, but should be able to do most of his offseason work. He doesn't need surgery according to the team.

Watch Palmer's entire video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?

Brian Callahan Names 'Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him From Super Bowl

Mike Hilton Makes Plea for Bengals to Re-Sign Jessie Bates

Ricardo Allen Announces Retirement

Bengals Hiring James Bettcher to be New Linebackers Coach

Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency

What a Ride: Reflecting on Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Ready to Get to Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

No Fan Left Behind at Super Bowl LVI

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Run

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line

Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast