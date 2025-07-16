Key Cincinnati Bengals Players Working Out Together Ahead of Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Myles Murphy and Charlie Jones are entering their third NFL season. Both players are hoping to prove themselves after having lackluster starts to their pro career.
Murphy and Jones have flashed potential, but neither guy has become a regular contributor—for different reasons.
Jones has dealt with injury issues. Meanwhile, Murphy didn't have a sack last season after finishing with three sacks as a rookie.
