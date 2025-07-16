All Bengals

Key Cincinnati Bengals Players Working Out Together Ahead of Training Camp

Bengals veterans report for training camp on July 22.

James Rapien

Nov 3, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) runs a play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) runs a play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Myles Murphy and Charlie Jones are entering their third NFL season. Both players are hoping to prove themselves after having lackluster starts to their pro career.

Murphy and Jones have flashed potential, but neither guy has become a regular contributor—for different reasons.

Jones has dealt with injury issues. Meanwhile, Murphy didn't have a sack last season after finishing with three sacks as a rookie.

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

