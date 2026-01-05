Zac Taylor Retaining Bengals Staff, Expects 'Much Cleaner' Operation In 2026 Offseason

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor is excited to lean on continuity and "growth" this offseason to get the Bengals back to top-tier status in the AFC.

The head coach is keeping his whole staff if he can and will be able to get working much faster on what needs to be fixed and how to address it in the draft/free agency.

"Really excited, really excited about the direction these guys are going," Taylor said about the staff. "A lot of the new guys on defense, O-line guys, really pleased with how they just fit as a staff. The type of people they are, the type of workers they are, their football IQ, their ability to work well with others, and adapt to scheme, and have great ideas.

"And I think that we've got a really strong collection of coaches. That I always feel this way, that over the next 10 years, you're gonna see unbelievable things from everybody on thestaff. And I see them every day and know what they're capable of. Don't ever wanna lose any of them, cuz I think we have a really, really, really strong coaching staff.”

He noted how the team had to put off its defensive planning while they waited for Al Golden to finish his time with Notre Dame last year.

"So now you've got a much cleaner operation where we got a chance to say, 'Okay, we've coached these guys that are here, and so where can we get better?' And so that process is going to happen so much sooner," Taylor said. "And where we get with the scouting department, and we make all decisions we have to make on improving our team, schematically and personnel-wise. And so I feel I'm excited for that process to start, because it's going to be so much sooner."

Taylor has already got rough ideas for how they can attack the right weak points over the long NFL offseason.

Keeping your highest-paid players on either side of the ball wouldn't hurt things, but Taylor can't control that too much after Joe Burrow and Trey Hendrickson missed much of the 2025 season.

"Got a good idea of where we can help ourselves in all areas, like I said, scheme personnel. And it evolves as you have conversations and you hear different people's opinions and feedback, and iron that out. I want a lot of agreements. I want disagreements on who fits us and how to utilize a guy, and I think that's all healthy dialogue to improve ourselves.And so that'll be a part of the process that we go through."

Cincinnati spent a total cash amount in the bottom half of the NFL last season and has plenty of resources to boost those numbers substantially in 2026. Time will tell if they do it, entering another prime Joe Burrow season with arguably the best offensive weaponry in franchise history.

"I feel like I'm on the same page with these guys," Taylor said about Burrow and the Bengals offensive leaders.

Those stars and all other players officially dispersed for the 2026 offseason rest period. The ball is in the front office's court again.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok