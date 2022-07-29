Skip to main content

La'el Collins Shares Update About His Status: 'I Feel Good'

The 29-year-old signed a three-year deal with Cincinnati in March.

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins continues to miss practice due to a back injury he suffered while training earlier this month. 

The 29-year-old shared an update about his status on Friday. 

"I feel good. Everyday is getting better. Definitely encouraging. I'm excited, can't wait to get back to ball," Collins said. "It was just something that flared up a little bit. I think the biggest thing is we got a great plan in place and everyday just stacking chips."

Collins added that there was no timetable for his return, but wants to take care of it now before the start of the 2022 regular season. 

"We got a little time to get this thing under control and continue to work towards where we're headed," he said. 

The veteran hasn't played a full regular season since 2018. He's determined to change that in 2022. 

"That's the only thing on my mind," Collins said. "That's the only focus and that's why we're taking the approach we're taking. I'm gonna continue to trust the process and make sure I'm ready to go each and every week."

The Bengals regular season opener is six weeks away. They play the Steelers on Sept. 11 at Paul Brown Stadium. 

