Bengals Place Veteran on COVID-19 Reserve List, Make Flurry of Roster Moves

Cincinnati has had a player test positive for in each of the past three days.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed Larry Ogunjobi on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list. They've had a player test positive for coronavirus in each of the past three days.

They also placed Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured list. He's dealing with a right hamstring injury.

With Moss out, Cincinnati signed tight end Chris Myarick to the practice squad. He signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He's spent time with both Miami and the New York Giants.

Myarick has three catches for 17 yards and one touchdown in 11 career games.

