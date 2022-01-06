Bengals Place Veteran on COVID-19 Reserve List, Make Flurry of Roster Moves

Bengals Place Larry Ogunjobi on COVID-19 Reserve List, Make Flurry of Practice Squad Moves
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed Larry Ogunjobi on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list. They've had a player test positive for coronavirus in each of the past three days.
They also placed Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured list. He's dealing with a right hamstring injury.
With Moss out, Cincinnati signed tight end Chris Myarick to the practice squad. He signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He's spent time with both Miami and the New York Giants.
Myarick has three catches for 17 yards and one touchdown in 11 career games.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs
Joe Burrow Not Expected to Play Against Cleveland Browns
Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different
Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger Make History on Monday Night Football
Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs
Watch: Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship After Win Over Chiefs
Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Praise Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Performance
Three Down Look at the Bengals' AFC North-Clinching Win
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title
Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Deep Playoff Run
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor
Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits
Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs
Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line
Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Read More
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs
Joe Burrow Not Expected to Play Against Cleveland Browns
Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different
Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger Make History on Monday Night Football
Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs
Watch: Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship After Win Over Chiefs
Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Praise Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Performance
Three Down Look at the Bengals' AFC North-Clinching Win
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title
Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Deep Playoff Run
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor
Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits
Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs
Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line
Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals