    January 3, 2022
    Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Offer Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Day

    The 21-year-old continues to set records.
    CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday against the Chiefs. 

    The 21-year-old sparked Cincinnati's offense after a slow start and made big play after big play in the 34-31 win

    "That's why we picked him," head coach Zac Taylor said. "The chemistry that he and Joe (Burrow) have together has probably helped accelerate his performance. He’s a great player for any team, but I think that certainly helps. The plays he made today, I cannot wait to watch them [on film]." 

    Cincinnati took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It's safe to say the rookie has been everything they hoped he would be and more. 

    Chase's 266 receiving yards are the most in Bengals' history and the most by a rookie in NFL history. 

    "If you’re going to play him one-on-one, a lot of times it’s going to be a long day for you," Burrow said. "He’s a great player, and he’s going to be a great player for a long time. Great person, too. He doesn’t care if he gets 260 yards and three touchdowns, or if he gets zero yards and everyone else makes all the yards. Great guy to have."

    Chase has 79 receptions for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He's just 12 yards from breaking Chad Johnson's single-season Bengals record for receiving yards (1,440). Chase already has more yards than A.J. Green had in any of his nine seasons with the Bengals. 

    "Everything is overwhelming right now. I’m excited, but overwhelmed," Chase said. “I knew I could do it. It’s something I wrote down before the season, and came in here with that plan, and I’m going to stick with it. I still have a long way to go." 

    For more on the game, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

