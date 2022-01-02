Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Postgame Observations: Bengals Rally Past Chiefs 34-31, Clinch AFC North Title

    Cincinnati improves to 10-6 on the season. It's their first division title since 2015.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson made a 20-yard field goal as time expired and the Bengals rallied from multiple 14-point deficits to beat the Chiefs 34-31 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. 

    The Bengals improve to 10-6 with the win. They're AFC North champions for the first time since 2015.

    Here are some postgame observations:

    Special Connection

    It's no secret that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a special connection with star rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

    Their chemistry was on full display on Sunday. 

    Chase finished with 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns. 

    Burrow completed 30-of-39 passes for 446 yards and four scores. The second-year quarterback led the Bengals on a 15-play, 74-yard drive in the fourth quarter that ended with McPherson's game winning field goal.

    Record Breakers

    Burrow broke two Bengals' single-season records on Sunday. 

    He threw four touchdown passes against the Chiefs to move ahead of Andy Dalton for the most touchdown passes in a single season in Bengals' history. Burrow has thrown for 34 scores in 16 games. Dalton had 33 passing touchdowns in 2013.

    Dalton also threw for a franchise record 4,293 yards that season. Burrow also broke that record on Sunday.

    The star quarterback entered Week 17 with 4,165 passing yards. He passed Dalton's mark in the second quarter of Sunday's game. 

    Burrow wasn't the only one that etched his name in the Bengals' record books. 

    Chase's 266 receiving yards are the most in franchise history. He broke Chad Johnson's record of 260 yards. 

    Key Stops

    The Bengals' defense got two stops in the third quarter of Sunday's game. They were beaten by Patrick Mahomes early and often in the first half, but they adjusted and were able to slow down one of the NFL's best offenses. 

    Cincinnati only allowed three points in the second half after giving up 28 points in the first two quarters. Just a total team effort by the AFC North champions. 

    Up Next 

    The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. ET. 

