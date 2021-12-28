Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Potential Head Coaching Candidate

    Will Zac Taylor's right hand man land a head coaching job?
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just one win away from their first AFC North title in more than half a decade. 

    Cincinnati enters Week 17 with a 9-6 record. They're currently the third seed in the AFC playoff picture. 

    Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is someone to watch as the upcoming NFL head coaching cycle begins according to Peter Schrager and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network

    Six coaches made the list, including Callahan. Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett was the only other offensive coordinator mentioned.

    Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn were also mentioned. 

    Don't be shocked if Callahan interviews for one or even multiple head coaching jobs, especially if Joe Burrow and the Bengals make a playoff run. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

    Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

    Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Read More

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place

    Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Brian Callahan, Lou Anarumo
    News

    Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Potential Head Coaching Candidate

    just now
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Podcast: The Bengals' Path to the Playoffs and Joe Burrow's Recent Play

    1 hour ago
    Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals, Riley Reiff, Jonah Williams, Hakeem Adeniji
    News

    Joe Burrow Gave the Entire Bengals' Offensive Line an Icy Christmas Gift

    2 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and Brandon Allen (8) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

    18 hours ago
    Austin Calitro
    News

    Bengals Sign Linebacker From Practice Squad to Active Roster

    18 hours ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Watch: Great Film Breakdown of Joe Burrow's Best Throws in Win Over Ravens

    19 hours ago
    Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) attempts a pass as Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) rushes during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Place Brandon Allen on COVID-19 Reserve List

    20 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor celebrate as they leave the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Win Over Ravens

    22 hours ago