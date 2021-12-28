Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Potential Head Coaching Candidate

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just one win away from their first AFC North title in more than half a decade.

Cincinnati enters Week 17 with a 9-6 record. They're currently the third seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is someone to watch as the upcoming NFL head coaching cycle begins according to Peter Schrager and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Six coaches made the list, including Callahan. Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett was the only other offensive coordinator mentioned.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn were also mentioned.

Don't be shocked if Callahan interviews for one or even multiple head coaching jobs, especially if Joe Burrow and the Bengals make a playoff run.

