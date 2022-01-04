Skip to main content
    Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield Make History in Steelers' Monday Night Win Over Browns

    Pittsburgh beat Cleveland 26-14.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield made history on Monday night. 

    The two quarterbacks threw for 308 yards on 84 passing attempts. Their 3.67 yards per attempt is the lowest combined rate in a game in NFL history according to Elias Sports. 

    That might not be surprising to those that watched the game. Roethlisberger completed 24-of-42 passes for 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Mayfield finished 16-of-38 for 185 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. 

    The Steelers beat the Browns on Monday to keep their slim playoff chances alive. Cleveland has already been eliminated. 

    The Bengals locked up the AFC North with their win over the Chiefs. They travel to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 18. 

    Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (left) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (right) embrace at mid-field after playing at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
