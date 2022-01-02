Skip to main content
    Mike Hilton Praises Joe Burrow, Believes Bengals Can Make 'Deep Playoff Run'

    Cincinnati is one win away from winning the AFC North.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Chiefs on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium with a chance to clinch their first division title since 2015. 

    Cornerback Mike Hilton joined Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast ahead of the showdown and explained why he thinks Cincinnati is capable of making a deep playoff run. 

    "We got all the ingredients," Hilton said. "We have honestly a top five quarterback already. He's a general, he keeps the offense calm and gets them moving and we feel like on the defensive end we're able to get after the quarterback up front and on the back end we can get takeaways and find ways to put our offense on a short field. We know if we do those things consistently and just play our game, we'll have a real good shot at making a deep run."

    Burrow is certainly playing like a top five quarterback over the past few weeks. They need him to play well on Sunday to have a chance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. 

    Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Hilton below. 

