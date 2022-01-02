Mike Hilton Praises Joe Burrow, Believes Bengals Can Make 'Deep Playoff Run'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Chiefs on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium with a chance to clinch their first division title since 2015.
Cornerback Mike Hilton joined Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast ahead of the showdown and explained why he thinks Cincinnati is capable of making a deep playoff run.
"We got all the ingredients," Hilton said. "We have honestly a top five quarterback already. He's a general, he keeps the offense calm and gets them moving and we feel like on the defensive end we're able to get after the quarterback up front and on the back end we can get takeaways and find ways to put our offense on a short field. We know if we do those things consistently and just play our game, we'll have a real good shot at making a deep run."
Burrow is certainly playing like a top five quarterback over the past few weeks. They need him to play well on Sunday to have a chance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Hilton below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor
Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits
Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs
Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line
Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow
Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Read More
Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens
Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place
Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens
Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season
Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl
Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl
Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush
Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8
Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos
Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals