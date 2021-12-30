Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor

The ESPN personality sounded off on Burrow and Taylor following the Bengals' 41-21 win.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals outscored the Ravens 82-38 in two games this season. It was the first time they swept Baltimore since the 2015 season.

Former Ravens linebacker Bart Scott took exception with Cincinnati's decision to keep throwing the ball late in the game. He also didn't like some of Joe Burrow's postgame comments.

The former Pro Bowler sounded off on head coach Zac Taylor and Burrow on ESPN's Get Up.

"You won a lifetime career of ass kicking from the Baltimore Ravens," Scott said on Thursday morning. "Zac Taylor you're involved in this too. You wanna sit up here and run the score up. You won't get the benefit of the doubt. It's called red dot. Every Raven and former Raven understands what the red dot means. You can be swagged out, you're not no tough guys. You will not get the benefit of the doubt. I guarantee you he will not last long in this division. They're gonna make sure they become head hunters whenever they go against him. He gonna get the rib shot, he gonna get the neck shot, he gonna get the tackle his arms, make his head bounce off the ground shot, he gettin all that.

"They still got killas and Cincinnati, they got nice athletes, but they ain't got no killas over there."

Scott went on to say Taylor would be fired in the next four years. Watch two clips of his rant in the videos below.

