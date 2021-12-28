Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Joe Burrow Gave the Entire Bengals' Offensive Line an Icy Christmas Gift

    This is quite a present for the men in the trenches.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made sure he took care of the guys that protect him every Sunday. 

    The 25-year-old gifted every member of Cincinnati's offensive line room with custom G-Shock watches that were covered in diamonds. 

    Burrow had 13 watches made in total. Everyone from starting left tackle Jonah Williams to practice squad guard Lamont Gaillard received one. 

    "I've got something good for them. I think they'll be excited," Burrow said last week. 

    The offensive line received their gift before Sunday's 41-21 win over the Ravens

    Check out the icy time pieces below. For more details on the watches, go here

    Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals, Riley Reiff, Jonah Williams, Hakeem Adeniji
