Mike Hilton Appears to be Recruiting Pro Bowl Offensive Tackle to Bengals

This would be a huge move for Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Could the Bengals trade for two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil?

Rumors continue to swirl about his future with the Texans. Houston is in the middle of a rebuild, which likely means they'll trade Deshaun Watson, Brandon Cooks and Tunsil this offseason.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to make $17.85 million in 2022 ($10 million fully guaranteed and $18.5 million in 2023.

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton was college teammates with Tunsil at Ole Miss. It sounds like he's going to recruit him to Cincinnati.

Hilton tweeted at Tunsil on Monday afternoon.

While the Bengals don't need to recruit the Texans star because they'd only acquire him via trade, it's good to see that Hilton is ready to recruit this offseason as the Bengals try to upgrade their roster after making a run to Super Bowl LVI.

Check out the tweets below and for more on a potential trade, go here.

