Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Al Golden Reacts to Receiving Interest From Bengals Ahead of National Championship
CINCINNATI — Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden has emerged as the favorite for the Bengals defensive coordinator job.
Golden and the Fighting Irish are preparing to go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Monday night's National Championship Game.
The veteran coach was asked about receiving interest from the NFL and his mindset throughout the process.
"It's humbling that your name is mentioned because of team success or the success of our defense," Golden said. "This is not the time or place. This is about the kids ... The biggest thing for us right now is understanding the enormity of this game."
Golden also praised Zac Taylor and said he learned a lot from the Bengals head coach. Golden was the Bengals linebackers coach in 2020 and 2021. He could return to Cincinnati in a few days.
In the meantime, he'll coach for a championship on Monday night.
"That's our focus," Golden said. "All of that other stuff, we'll deal with in the future."
Watch the full clip of Golden couresy of Jeremy Rauch of FOX19 below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast