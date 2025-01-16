Sources: Cincinnati Bengals Down to Two Finalists for Defensive Coordinator Job
And then there were TWO!
I have strong sources who have confirmed with me that there are two finalists for the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator job.
Patrick Graham is one of them. The former Yale defensive lineman, who was most recently the Raiders defensive coordinator, interviewed for the Bengals job last week.
He's garnered head coaching interest in the past, interviewing with the Jacksonville Jaguars this off season. He's spent time with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders. His units are well prepared and he's been on NFL owners radars for a couple years now.
Who's the second finalist?
Al Golden.
The Notre Dame defensive coordinator is who I'd consider the favorite for the job at this juncture.
His unit is a good reason why they are playing for the National Championship. The former Penn State tight end also played for the New England Patriots during his time as a player.
Golden was on Zac Taylor's staff in 2020 and 2021, serving as the Bengals linebackers coach before taking the job at Notre Dame.
This year, he has coached circles around most of their opponents en route to being a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the best assistant coach in the nation.
Notre Dame's defense ended the regular season first in team passing efficiency defense, first in defensive touchdowns, third in scoring defense, fourth in passing yards allowed, fourth in interceptions, and10th in total defense.
I believe Golden will be the Bengals' next defensive coordinator.
