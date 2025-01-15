All Bengals

Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel Sounds Like He's Eyeing Tee Higgins in Free Agency

Plenty of teams are interested in Tee Higgins.

James Rapien

Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Add the Patriots to the list of teams that is planning to make a run at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

No, new head coach Mike Vrabel didn't come out and say New England wanted Higgins, but he certainly described the Bengals star receiver when asked what he's looking for at the position.

“Receivers that have great catch radius, that can create separation, that are good against contested catches,” Vrabel said via the Boston Herald. “Because when you’re contested and PBUs go up in the air, then they get intercepted, right? And then that now that leads to turnovers, which then changes field position and all these things.”

This isn't the first time that a member of the Patriots has mentioned Higgins. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne shared an entire recruiting pitch on social media last month. Watch him make his case for Higgins to sign with New England here.

The Patriots aren't the only team eyeing Higgins. The Packers also have the 25-year-old in their sights.

The Steelers, Chargers and Titans are three other teams that could pursue Higgins if he becomes a free agent.

Should he make it to free agency?

Here's a look at Higgins' status with the Bengals and what they should do with the star receiver this offseason.

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

