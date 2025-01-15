Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel Sounds Like He's Eyeing Tee Higgins in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — Add the Patriots to the list of teams that is planning to make a run at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
No, new head coach Mike Vrabel didn't come out and say New England wanted Higgins, but he certainly described the Bengals star receiver when asked what he's looking for at the position.
“Receivers that have great catch radius, that can create separation, that are good against contested catches,” Vrabel said via the Boston Herald. “Because when you’re contested and PBUs go up in the air, then they get intercepted, right? And then that now that leads to turnovers, which then changes field position and all these things.”
This isn't the first time that a member of the Patriots has mentioned Higgins. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne shared an entire recruiting pitch on social media last month. Watch him make his case for Higgins to sign with New England here.
The Patriots aren't the only team eyeing Higgins. The Packers also have the 25-year-old in their sights.
The Steelers, Chargers and Titans are three other teams that could pursue Higgins if he becomes a free agent.
Should he make it to free agency?
Here's a look at Higgins' status with the Bengals and what they should do with the star receiver this offseason.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast