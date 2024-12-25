Watch: Patriots Veteran Kendrick Bourne Recruiting Bengals Star Tee Higgins Ahead of Free Agency
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow called Tee Higgins "a need" earlier this month.
The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent this offseason. Burrow isn't the only one making a pitch to Higgins.
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne gave Higgins a shoutout on TikTok and tried to sell the Bengals star on rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
"Hey Tee Higgins, if you out there, I know they screen recording this. Come to the Pats, bro," Bourne said on TikTok. "It ain't what it seems bro. Drake Maye and Tee Higgins touchdown. Look how good that sound. Drake Maye and Tee Higgins touchdown. Look how good that sound!"
Higgins has 58 catches for 727 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He's considered the top wide receiver and arguably the best free agent in the 2025 class.
Watch video of Bourne below:
