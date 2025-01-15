'They've Been Looking Into Tee Higgins' - Davante Adams Says Packers Eyeing Bengals Star Receiver
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins to the Packers?
Former All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams revealed that the Packers could have their eye on the Bengals star wide out.
"Yeah, I heard they've been looking into Tee Higgins," Adams said on the Up And Adams Show. "He's a good player. I think that's not a bad move."
Related: Bengals Cannot Let Tee Higgins Get to Free Agency
Higgins finished with 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games this season. He's set to become a free agent in March.
"Tee is more than deserving and in my mind is easily a number one [wide receiver]," Adams said. "He can go to any team and be a number 1."
Joe Burrow has made it clear he wants the Bengals to re-sign Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to long-term contracts. Does that make sense? We wrote about Higgins' future here.
Watch Adams' comments about Higgins below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast