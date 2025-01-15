All Bengals

'They've Been Looking Into Tee Higgins' - Davante Adams Says Packers Eyeing Bengals Star Receiver

Higgins will have plenty fo teams vying for his services if he gets to free agency in March.

James Rapien

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reacts after catching a first down pass in overtime against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reacts after catching a first down pass in overtime against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins to the Packers?

Former All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams revealed that the Packers could have their eye on the Bengals star wide out.

"Yeah, I heard they've been looking into Tee Higgins," Adams said on the Up And Adams Show. "He's a good player. I think that's not a bad move."

Related: Bengals Cannot Let Tee Higgins Get to Free Agency

Higgins finished with 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games this season. He's set to become a free agent in March.

"Tee is more than deserving and in my mind is easily a number one [wide receiver]," Adams said. "He can go to any team and be a number 1."

Joe Burrow has made it clear he wants the Bengals to re-sign Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to long-term contracts. Does that make sense? We wrote about Higgins' future here.

Watch Adams' comments about Higgins below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple PodcastsSpotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News