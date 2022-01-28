Skip to main content

Podcast: Previewing the Bengals' Matchup With the Chiefs in the AFC Title Game

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I preview Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. We discuss Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, the Bengals' offensive line, Ja'Marr Chase and more.

Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
