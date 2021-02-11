Multiple Teams 'Very Interested' in Signing Steelers Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster might be a superstar on TikTok, but it sounds like he's going to command big money on the free agent market.

NFL insider John Clayton says there are multiple teams interested in the Steelers wide receiver that he could command around $14 million per season.

"You know that the Raiders and several other teams are going to be moving on him," Clayton said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. "JuJu's one of the better free agent wide receivers."

Smith-Schuster had 97 receptions for 831 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. He's become one of the premiere slot wide receivers in the NFL. He's average 77 catches for 931 yards and seven touchdowns per season.

The Steelers took him in the second-round (62nd overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a career-high 111 receptions for 1,426 yards in 2018.

Since then he hasn't topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

Smith-Schuster would be a nice fit in Las Vegas. He'd compliment Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs, especially if Nelson Agholor signs elsewhere.

-----

You May Also Like:

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

Analyst Predicts Bengals Will Sign Top Free Agent

Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Kyle Pitts

Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow

Tom Brady Called His Shot Before Super Bowl LV

Devin White Was Surprised Chiefs Were Favored over Bucs

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook