Multiple Teams 'Very Interested' in Signing Steelers Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

Raiders Among Many Teams 'Very Interested' in Signing Steelers Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster could be leaving Pittsburgh this offseason
JuJu Smith-Schuster might be a superstar on TikTok, but it sounds like he's going to command big money on the free agent market. 

NFL insider John Clayton says there are multiple teams interested in the Steelers wide receiver that he could command around $14 million per season. 

"You know that the Raiders and several other teams are going to be moving on him," Clayton said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. "JuJu's one of the better free agent wide receivers."

Smith-Schuster had 97 receptions for 831 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. He's become one of the premiere slot wide receivers in the NFL. He's average 77 catches for 931 yards and seven touchdowns per season. 

The Steelers took him in the second-round (62nd overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a career-high 111 receptions for 1,426 yards in 2018. 

Since then he hasn't topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark. 

Smith-Schuster would be a nice fit in Las Vegas. He'd compliment Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs, especially if Nelson Agholor signs elsewhere. 

