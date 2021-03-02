Ravens 'Could Pursue' A.J. Green, Not Expected to Target Top Free Agent Receivers

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Ravens 'Could Pursue' A.J. Green, Not Expected to Target Top Free Agent Wide Receivers

Green spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Cincinnati
Author:
Publish date:

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is expected to become a free agent for the first time in his career next month. 

The 32-year-old could stay in the AFC North. ESPN's Jamison Hensley believes the Baltimore Ravens could pursue Green or another proven wide receiver in free agency that won't command top dollar. 

"One of the Ravens’ biggest needs is adding to a wide receiver group that ranked last in the NFL in catches (137) and receiving yards (1,729)," Hensley wrote. "The expectation is Baltimore won’t pursue a No. 1 wide receiver like Allen Robinson or Kenny Golladay. Signing one or two wide receivers from the second tier (perhaps Corey Davis, Sammy Watkins or A.J. Green) would boost the Ravens’ passing game at a lesser cost. Bryant said he won’t be returning, and Snead isn’t likely to get re-signed."

Green finished with 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He appeared in all 16 games for the first time since 2017. 

"I love my time here [in Cincinnati]. Who knows what is going to happen? I will be ready for anything and be excited to get back to playing football whether it is here or somewhere else," Green said in December. "I'm still a great receiver. My role is not going to change no matter where I'm at. Whatever happens here, I still can play at a high level. I'm not worried about falling into a role right now. My job is to go out there and win one-on-ones and make plays whenever it's called."

The Ravens desperately need wide receiver help and have signed veterans like Eric Weddle and Steve Smith over the years. It wouldn't be shocking to see Green end up in Baltimore. 

-----

