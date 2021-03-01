Bengals Trade Up, Address O-Line and Defense in Latest Mock Draft

Should the Bengals move up to get their guy?

The Bengals desperately need to fix their offensive line this offseason. They do just that in the NFL Draft Bible's latest mock draft.

Cincinnati trades up with New York to secure Oregon tackle Penei Sewell.

The Bengals send the fifth pick, a 2021 fourth-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick to the Jets in exchange for the second overall selection.

"You don’t often see trade-ups this early for non-quarterback prospects, but the Cincinnati Bengals need a player such as Penei Sewell," Ryan Roberts wrote.

"With Miami also rumored to be interested, you are playing with fire, waiting until fifth overall. Settling for a player like Samuel Cosmi, Rashawn Slater, or Christian Darrisaw would be a massive reach. Get your pro bowl left tackle for the next decade and protect quarterback Joe Burrow."

Cincinnati needs to fix the offensive line, but giving up multiple picks to take Sewell isn't the best use of their assets. The aggressiveness would be refreshing, but there are quality offensive tackles that could be there in the second round.

Instead, the Bengals take Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the 38th overall pick, followed by Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks in the third round.

Adding Sewell, Samuel and Banks in the first three rounds of the draft certainly addresses big needs, but giving up multiple picks to move up three spots at the top of the draft is risky.

Offensive tackles Liam Eichenburg, Walker Little, Alex Leatherwood and D'Ante Smith were all available in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Check out the entire mock draft here.

