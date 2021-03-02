Should Bengals Be Interested in Veteran Quarterback Alex Smith?

The Washington Football Team is expected to release veteran quarterback Alex Smith on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old appeared in eight games in 2020, posting a 5-1 record in six starts.

Smith was named AP Comeback Player of the Year after successfully returning the field following a devastating leg injury that he suffered in Nov. 2018. He had 17 operations and nearly had his leg amputated.

"When I decided to come back, I definitely threw a wrench in the team's plan," Smith told GQ last month. "They didn't see it, didn't want me there, didn't want me to be a part of it, didn't want me to be on the team, the roster, didn't want to give me a chance. Mind you, it was a whole new regime, they came in, I'm like the leftovers and I'm hurt and I'm this liability...Heck no, they didn't want me there."

Instead of retiring, the veteran returned to the gridiron. He hopes to continue his playing career after Washington releases him.

The Bengals could be in the backup quarterback market this offseason. Adding a proven signal-caller like Smith could be wise with Joe Burrow coming off of knee reconstruction surgery.

Ryan Finley is on the roster, but he's clearly limited. The team liked what Brandon Allen brought late in the season, but he's set to become a free agent.

Smith completed 66.7% of his passes in 2020, throwing for 1,582 yards and six touchdowns. Washington made the playoffs despite having four starting quarterbacks in 2020.

Releasing Smith will open up $14.7 million in cap space. If he's willing to be a backup, then there's no downside to bringing in a former No. 1 overall pick to help Burrow in the quarterback room. He's an experienced, savvy veteran that has played in a ton of big games. A low-cost, one-year deal makes sense for Smith and the Bengals, especially if they don't plan to re-sign Allen.

Chicago could also have interest in Smith. He worked with Bears head coach Matt Nagy in Kansas City.

