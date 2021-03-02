These May Be the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms

They're expected to reveal their "new stripes" next month

The Bengals are getting new uniforms this offseason. The reveal is expected to take place in early April.

There have been plenty of designs made over the past few months, but this might be the best.

Grant Goldberg put out four different jerseys in January. His design caught the eye of plenty of Bengals fans, including an Instagram account called "JerseyFlips."

They took Goldberg's design and put it on Joe Burrow to give fans an idea of what it would look like. Check out the swap and the design below.

This is much better than the Bengals current uniforms. Goldberg also had three more designs.

We can only guess what the "new stripes" will look like, but if they're anything close to this concept design, then most fans should be pleasantly surprised.

