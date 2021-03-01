Watch: DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury
Much like star quarterback Joe Burrow, Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader is on the comeback trail.
The 26-year-old suffered a torn quad in Cincinnati's Week 5 loss to Baltimore on October. He's expected to make a full recovery.
Reader posted a video of himself running on an anti-gravity treadmill on Monday afternoon.
The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million contract last offseason. He had 19 tackles (one for loss) and one quarterback hit in five games with the Bengals in 2020.
Cincinnati is hoping Reader can get back to his pre-injury form and become an anchor in the trenches for the foreseeable future.
