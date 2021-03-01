Watch: DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

Reader posted a video of him running on Monday

Much like star quarterback Joe Burrow, Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader is on the comeback trail.

The 26-year-old suffered a torn quad in Cincinnati's Week 5 loss to Baltimore on October. He's expected to make a full recovery.

Reader posted a video of himself running on an anti-gravity treadmill on Monday afternoon.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million contract last offseason. He had 19 tackles (one for loss) and one quarterback hit in five games with the Bengals in 2020.

Cincinnati is hoping Reader can get back to his pre-injury form and become an anchor in the trenches for the foreseeable future.

-----

You May Also Like:

Look: Bengals Trade UP in Latest Mock Draft

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings

Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout

Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

How Much Will it Cost to Tag an NFL Player This Offseason?

This is a Good Feature on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson

Joe Burrow Takes Note of Praise for Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert

Bengals Could Benefit From Interest in Alabama QB Mac Jones

Billy Price Offers Up Some Big Time Praise For Joe Burrow

Joe Mixon Has Lofty Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Stick to Offense in Latest Mock Draft

Billy Price Knows 2021 is a Make or Break Season For Him

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

Bengals OC Brian Callahan Explains What They Want in a Wide Receiver

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals



Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook