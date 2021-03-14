Multiple Teams Expected to Show Interest in Free Agent Guard Kevin Zeitler
CINCINNATI — The New York Giants released veteran guard Kevin Zeitler last week.
The 30-year-old is expected to generate plenty of interest on the free agent market.
Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks could make a run at Zeitler according to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. The Bengals are also expected to consider a reunion with their former first round pick.
"He (Zeitler) was Wilson's teammate at Wisconsin; he can man the right guard spot, which would create a physical left side with Duane Brown and Damien Lewis; he's a player New York would've kept if not for the $12 million in cap savings for releasing him; and he's more affordable than, say, Joe Thuney," Fowler and Graziano wrote. "We're also watching to see if Cincinnati, which lost Zeitler to free agency years ago, is interested in bringing him back to help protect Joe Burrow.
Seattle's style isn't to spend big in March, which means it's possible it could sit tight and count on continued development from its draft picks. But with left guard Mike Iupati retiring and center Ethan Pocic eligible for free agency, the Seahawks are likely to add to the line mix at some point. Snagging one of the higher-profile cap casualties would be a very Seahawks-like move, and might send the message to Wilson that, hey, look, we're trying."
If Wilson stays in Seattle, then they could become the favorite to land Zeitler. The star quarterback isn't happy with the way things have gone with the Seahawks in recent seasons. Bringing in a guy like Zeitler could help smooth things over.
Zeitler is expected to command a contract in the $6-8 million per year range. Signing him is a no-brainer for Cincinnati, who desperately needs to upgrade their offensive line talent this offseason.
The Bengals picked Zeitler in the first-round (27th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent five years in Cincinnati before signing with Cleveland in free agency following the 2016 season.
The was with the Browns for three years (2016-18), before being traded to the Giants. He spent the past two seasons in New York.
The Bengals may be in on Zeitler, but they won't be the only team going after the veteran guard. They could have plenty of competition for his services.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target
Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing
Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati
Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
A Breakdown of Joe Thuney's Potential Contract
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
Bengals Interested in Reunion With Kevin Zeitler
Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason
Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks
Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys
This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals
Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals
Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals