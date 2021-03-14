Multiple Teams Expected to Show Interest in Free Agent Guard Kevin Zeitler

CINCINNATI — The New York Giants released veteran guard Kevin Zeitler last week.

The 30-year-old is expected to generate plenty of interest on the free agent market.

Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks could make a run at Zeitler according to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. The Bengals are also expected to consider a reunion with their former first round pick.

"He (Zeitler) was Wilson's teammate at Wisconsin; he can man the right guard spot, which would create a physical left side with Duane Brown and Damien Lewis; he's a player New York would've kept if not for the $12 million in cap savings for releasing him; and he's more affordable than, say, Joe Thuney," Fowler and Graziano wrote. "We're also watching to see if Cincinnati, which lost Zeitler to free agency years ago, is interested in bringing him back to help protect Joe Burrow. Seattle's style isn't to spend big in March, which means it's possible it could sit tight and count on continued development from its draft picks. But with left guard Mike Iupati retiring and center Ethan Pocic eligible for free agency, the Seahawks are likely to add to the line mix at some point. Snagging one of the higher-profile cap casualties would be a very Seahawks-like move, and might send the message to Wilson that, hey, look, we're trying."

If Wilson stays in Seattle, then they could become the favorite to land Zeitler. The star quarterback isn't happy with the way things have gone with the Seahawks in recent seasons. Bringing in a guy like Zeitler could help smooth things over.

Zeitler is expected to command a contract in the $6-8 million per year range. Signing him is a no-brainer for Cincinnati, who desperately needs to upgrade their offensive line talent this offseason.

The Bengals picked Zeitler in the first-round (27th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent five years in Cincinnati before signing with Cleveland in free agency following the 2016 season.

The was with the Browns for three years (2016-18), before being traded to the Giants. He spent the past two seasons in New York.

The Bengals may be in on Zeitler, but they won't be the only team going after the veteran guard. They could have plenty of competition for his services.

