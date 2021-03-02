Should the Bengals Reunite With Tyler Eifert?

The Jaguars are expected to decline Tyler Eifert's team option for the 2021 season. That means the 30-year-old could become a free agent later this month.

Eifert signed in Jacksonville last offseason after spending the first seven years of his NFL career in Cincinnati. He had 36 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Jaguars.

Reuniting with Eifert would make some sense for the Bengals, especially at the right price. If he's only going to command an incentive laden, short-term contract, why wouldn't the Bengals be open to bringing him back to Cincinnati?

C.J. Uzomah is recovering from a torn Achilles and Drew Sample has flashed some potential, but adding another quality pass catching tight end like Eifert is a no-brainer at the right price.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, multiple contending teams could also be interested in the former first-round pick. Why wouldn't Kansas City sign Eifert to a one-year deal? The Rams were interested in him a few years ago. He'd probably enjoy reuniting with Andrew Whitworth in Los Angeles.

If those top-tier teams aren't interested in Eifert, then there's no reason why the Bengals shouldn't be open to a reunion.

He's good in the locker room, can still help the team win games and would give them another option in the passing game—especially in the red zone.

