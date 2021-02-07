Carson Palmer 'Blown Away' By Joe Burrow's Rookie Season

Palmer loved what he saw from Burrow during his rookie campaign

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow only appeared in 10 games as a rookie before suffering a season ending knee injury against Washington in November.

The 24-year-old completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Bengals were 2-6-1 and had a 9-7 lead in the third quarter of their matchup against Washington when he was lost for the season.

Former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer loved what he saw from Burrow in 2020. He raved about the rookie signal-caller during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this week.

“I was shocked. I thought he was going to be a really good pro and thought the sky was the limit," Palmer said. "But he came in and played as a rookie on a team that was not quite as good as every team they played personnel-wise and he still with that supporting cast around him played like one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. I was blown away. He didn't have those rookie moments, those rookie passes where you're like 'Oh, no no no no. Don't throw that one.' He was smart with the ball. He was mature."

Palmer also took the glass half full approach to Burrow's injury. He believes the Bengals quarterback should have enough time to make a full recovery.

"In retrospect when you look back he got hurt with that knee injury at the right time of the year," Palmer said. "Now he's got enough time for the surgery, the rehab, getting himself back, getting his confidence back in his knee in time for preseason games. Hopefully he'll get an opportunity to play some preseason games, develop that chemistry and those relationships with his outside targets and be on track to start Week 1."

Burrow said last month that he doesn't plan on playing in the preseason, but that could change if he's 100% healthy.

He has consistently said he plans on being ready for Week 1 of the 2021 season.

