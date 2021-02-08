Brady Texted Teammates Every Night: 'We Will Win'

In the days leading up to the Buccaneers' eventual 31–9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, running back Leonard Fournette said he and his teammates received the same text every night from quarterback Tom Brady with a simple proclamation.

"We will win."

Fournette said that Brady texted his teammates every night at 11 p.m. with the three-word message and it seems that it manifested the dominant performance.

Brady, who won his record fifth Super Bowl MVP, came away with his seventh Super Bowl win and threw for 201 yards to go along with three touchdowns. Fournette finished with 89 yards on the ground on 16 carries and found the end zone once in his first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

