Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady to Have 'Minor' Surgery on Knee
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are flying high this week after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Chiefs.
They celebrated on Wednesday with a boat parade that took social media by storm.
Tom Brady might've had the most fun, as the 43-year-old was celebrating his seventh Super Bowl win.
Unfortunately, the "GOAT" has to have surgery on his knee this offseason according to Rick Stroud.
Brady will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, one that coach Bruce Arians described as 'a clean up,'" Stroud tweeted on Thursday.
Brady suffered the injury during the season. He wore a sleeve over his left knee during Wednesday's boat parade. Check out videos from the celebration below.
