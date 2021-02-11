NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady to Have 'Minor' Surgery on Knee

Brady will have a "clean up" procedure on his knee
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are flying high this week after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Chiefs. 

They celebrated on Wednesday with a boat parade that took social media by storm. 

Tom Brady might've had the most fun, as the 43-year-old was celebrating his seventh Super Bowl win. 

Unfortunately, the "GOAT" has to have surgery on his knee this offseason according to Rick Stroud. 

Brady will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, one that coach Bruce Arians described as 'a clean up,'" Stroud tweeted on Thursday.

Brady suffered the injury during the season. He wore a sleeve over his left knee during Wednesday's boat parade. Check out videos from the celebration below. 

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
