Tom Brady to Have 'Minor' Surgery on Knee

Brady will have a "clean up" procedure on his knee

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are flying high this week after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday against the Chiefs.

They celebrated on Wednesday with a boat parade that took social media by storm.

Tom Brady might've had the most fun, as the 43-year-old was celebrating his seventh Super Bowl win.

Unfortunately, the "GOAT" has to have surgery on his knee this offseason according to Rick Stroud.

Brady will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, one that coach Bruce Arians described as 'a clean up,'" Stroud tweeted on Thursday.

Brady suffered the injury during the season. He wore a sleeve over his left knee during Wednesday's boat parade. Check out videos from the celebration below.

-----

-----

