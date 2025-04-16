Biggest 2024 NFL Draft Misses Include Several Linemen
Not everybody turns into gold. Every year on NFL draft night, we hear about how every team has satisfied multiple needs, taking players from college who are destined for greatness.
The reality? First-round picks are far from a sure thing. From 2015 to ’20 (the last classes to have all played through their fifth-year options), there were 191 players selected in the first round. Only 61, a lackluster 31.9%, have gotten second contracts from their respective teams. And looking at the 2024 class, some guys are already on pace to be part of the majority who change addresses after their rookie deal.
Then there’s the rest of the rounds, which also offered some pretty rough campaigns from some of the most sought-after prospects only a year ago.
Here are the five who have the most work to do after struggling in 2024.
5. Darius Robinson, DE, Arizona Cardinals
Robinson was drafted with the 27th pick out of Missouri with the idea of being a cornerstone for new coach Jonathan Gannon. Gannon, coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles, thrived with a top-tier front line including Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, Haason Reddick and others.
While Robinson came into his rookie season with expectations, things didn’t go according to plan. Due to injuries, he played just six games, notching a single sack with 10 tackles and one tackle for loss.
If the Cardinals are going to climb out of the NFC West wilderness in 2025, Robinson’s development will be paramount.
4. Jordan Morgan, OL, Green Bay Packers
The Packers hoped they were adding an immediate starter along the offensive line when they plucked Morgan from the University of Arizona in the first round. However, it became clear during training camp that Morgan might require more seasoning, and was likely going to be kicked inside to guard.
During the season, Morgan played only six games, starting one, and got precious little playing time while dealing with a shoulder injury early on, something that hampered his progress throughout the year.
With the Packers still believing in his long-term abilities, this offseason will be crucial to see if he can gain a permanent starting spot on the interior.
3. JC Latham, OT, Tennessee Titans
Sticking with offensive linemen, Latham has to be one of the more perplexing cases of the 2024 draft. Taken from Alabama with a top-10 pick, Latham was supposed to be the answer at left tackle, with 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski settling in as a guard.
However, Latham struggled throughout his rookie season. This winter, with Mike Borgonzi taking over as the new general manager to replace Ran Carthon, the Titans spent lavishly on free-agent left tackle Dan Moore, giving him $82 million over the next four seasons.
At this point, it’s clear Latham is headed to the right side of the line, potentially to block for rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the favorite for Tennessee’s No. 1 pick.
2. Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Atlanta Falcons
With the 35th pick, the Falcons tried to take a plug-and-play starter on the defensive line with Orhorhoro. Instead, he failed to make any real impact as a rookie.
Desperate for impact players in the front seven, general manager Terry Fontenot took a chance on the Clemson product. Unfortunately, he was limited to only eight games. In those contests, Orhorhoro did little, failing to record a sack with only 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.
With Grady Jarrett headed to the Chicago Bears, the Falcons need Orhorhoro more than ever. If he doesn’t develop, Atlanta is going to be light in the middle.
1. Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, New England Patriots
The Patriots are in dire need of receiver help, even after giving Stefon Diggs three years and $69 million in late March.
Part of the reason is the lack of development from Polk. The second-round pick out of Washington was thought by some to be a first-round talent, but after going to New England, Polk caught only 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Even with the additions of Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, Polk still has a chance to showcase why general manager Eliot Wolf believed so strongly in him a year ago.