Bijan Robinson Clarifies How to Pronounce His First Name
Even if you're only a casual football fan, you probably know who Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 draft has shined throughout his first two years in the NFL, and last season ran for nearly 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns on his way to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
What you may not know about Robinson, however, is how to pronounce his first name. While sitting down with Steve Wyche and Steve Smith during NFL Network's "Back Together Weekend" coverage, he clarified how to say Bijan—and it's not the way everyone has said it since his days at the University of Texas.
Check it out:
You learn something new every day.
Robinson earned some serious praise this week as he gets ready to help second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. run the Falcons' offense this season. Not only was he named the 62nd best player in the NFL by his peers, but Eagles running back Saquon Barkley—one of the top RBs in football—said that "nobody" in the league can cut like Robinson does.
"Trust me," he continued. "I love myself and I think I have great cuts. There's nobody, his vision, his agility, and he can catch the ball too. It's finna get scary for a lot of people as he continues to figure it out."
Atlanta opens the 2025 season on Sept. 7 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.