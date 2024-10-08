SI

Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning Couldn't Get Over Derek Carr's Awful Interception

Derek Carr decides to see how far he can throw the ball while fading away.
The New Orleans Saints received the opening kickoff from the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup. The Saints wasted no time moving into KC territory before quarterback Derek Carr threw what can only be defined as a YOLO interception by heaving the ball downfield as he faded away off his back foot.

Carr faced pressure on first-and-10 from the Chiefs' 39-yard line and threw the ball high in the sky in the vicinity of wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who was in double coverage. Safety Bryan Cook made a spectacular one-handed interception, but he never should have had a chance because the ball should have been thrown out of bounds.

That's a fact that both Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick agreed on during the ManningCast.

Peyton tried to will a better decision out of Carr by saying, "throw it away" and "get out of bounds" as the Saints quarterback heaved it downfield. A few minutes later Belichick joined the broadcast and called it a "terrible play by Carr not getting the ball out of bounds."

"You guys know better than anybody," Belichick continued. "When you throw it away, throw it away. Throw it up in the stands."

Saints coach Dennis Allen probably agrees.

