Bill Belichick Called Out Penalty That Cost Ravens a TD Before It Happened on ManningCast

Belichick knew it before the ball was even snapped.

Tim Capurso

Bill Belichick speaks on a broadcast of the ManningCast on ESPN during the Baltimore Ravens' game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024.
Bill Belichick speaks on a broadcast of the ManningCast on ESPN during the Baltimore Ravens' game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 25, 2024. / Screengrab Twitter @OmahaProd
Everybody knows that Bill Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl winner and the second-winningest head coach of all-time in the NFL, knows what he's talking about when it comes to football.

But darn it, it's still impressive to see Belichick's supreme knowledge of the game in action. NFL fans who tuned in to watch the ManningCast during the Harbaugh Bowl, er, Baltimore Ravens' win over the Los Angeles Chargers were treated to a Belichick masterclass. The former New England Patriots coach called out a penalty even before the referees did.

In the second quarter with eight minutes remaining, the Ravens, on a 1st-and-goal from the five-yard-line, handed the ball off to Derrick Henry, who bounced off a tackler en route to the end zone for what was seemingly an easy touchdown.

But before the Ravens even snapped the ball, Belichick called out that they had committed a penalty, an illegal formation to be exact. Then, as Henry and the ball crossed the plane, Belichick threw up his hands.

"This is the Ravens," Belichick said. "This is the Ravens. Illegal formation. Should be a touchdown and they get an illegal formation. This is what's killed them all year."

As Belichick said that, official Carl Cheffers announced the illegal formation penalty on Baltimore.

Truly impressive stuff.

The Ravens went on to score a touchdown moments later. But not before Belichick turned into a football prophet.

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

