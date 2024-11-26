Bill Belichick Called Out Penalty That Cost Ravens a TD Before It Happened on ManningCast
Everybody knows that Bill Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl winner and the second-winningest head coach of all-time in the NFL, knows what he's talking about when it comes to football.
But darn it, it's still impressive to see Belichick's supreme knowledge of the game in action. NFL fans who tuned in to watch the ManningCast during the Harbaugh Bowl, er, Baltimore Ravens' win over the Los Angeles Chargers were treated to a Belichick masterclass. The former New England Patriots coach called out a penalty even before the referees did.
In the second quarter with eight minutes remaining, the Ravens, on a 1st-and-goal from the five-yard-line, handed the ball off to Derrick Henry, who bounced off a tackler en route to the end zone for what was seemingly an easy touchdown.
But before the Ravens even snapped the ball, Belichick called out that they had committed a penalty, an illegal formation to be exact. Then, as Henry and the ball crossed the plane, Belichick threw up his hands.
"This is the Ravens," Belichick said. "This is the Ravens. Illegal formation. Should be a touchdown and they get an illegal formation. This is what's killed them all year."
As Belichick said that, official Carl Cheffers announced the illegal formation penalty on Baltimore.
Truly impressive stuff.
The Ravens went on to score a touchdown moments later. But not before Belichick turned into a football prophet.