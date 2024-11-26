Bill Belichick Channels Inner Dad Mode with Classic Move on ManningCast
Remember the good ol' days when your dad would print out MapQuest directions to get your family to their destination safe and sound? Well, Bill Belichick did the closest thing to that on Monday night.
In the dad move of all dad moves the former Patriots head coach could be seen on the Week 12 version of ESPN's ManningCast with a printed-out Gmail exchange of his show notes. Here's a look:
The subject of the email was literally titled "ManningCast Questions."
Given that the greatest coach of all time is now well-versed in the media game—with regular appearances on Inside the NFL, The Pat McAfee Show, The Breakdown, and COACH with Bill Belichick—it's good to know that he's well prepared, even if he does it the incredibly old-fashioned way.
Never change, Bill.