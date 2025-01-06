SI

Bill Belichick Had Funny Response When Asked About Patriots Firing Jerod Mayo

The quip came during an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show.'

Brigid Kennedy

Pat McAfee, Bill Belichick, and A.J. Hawk on 'The Pat McAfee Show.'
Pat McAfee, Bill Belichick, and A.J. Hawk on 'The Pat McAfee Show.' / The Pat McAfee Show / Twitter / Screenshot
He will be forever synonymous with the New England Patriots, but he's no longer answering for them, that's for sure.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, ex-Patriots head coach, and current leader of the UNC Tar Heels, Bill Belichick had a funny one-liner when asked about New England canning Jerod Mayo.

"In the end, the decision-making is something that they [the team's front office] have to comment on and identify, but they're the ones that are really making the calls there," Belichick told McAfee, who asked the coach how he felt about the situation in New England. "They're the ones that should comment on that, I really don't know from the outside looking in."

"They haven't called me and asked," Belichick concluded, to laughs.

Considering he won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Belichick's take on the matter would be quite interesting to hear. But you can't exactly blame him for wanting to steer clear of that hornet's nest.

The Pats ousted Mayo after just one year at the helm and not even a day after the team's Week 18 finale. Although New England's dismal season certainly alluded to the writing on the wall, some league voices, like former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, felt that Mayo wasn't given much of a chance to turn things around before getting the boot.

The leading belief is that the Patriots will now turn their attention to landing coveted coaching candidate Mike Vrabel, though they are also interviewing Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, as well.

