Peyton Manning Forced Bill Belichick to Relive a Painful Replay During ‘ManningCast'
Peyton Manning isn't above rubbing something in, even 20 years later.
On Monday night, Peyton and Eli Manning were joined by legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the ManningCast. During their conversation, producers put a replay on screen that had to make Belichick's stomach turn. It was Peyton gaining a first down with his legs for the Indianapolis Colts against the Patriots in 2004.
On September 9, 2004 in the opening week of the season, Manning and the Colts faced fourth-and-1 on New England's 41-yard line. Both teams lined up tight to the line of scrimmage and Manning faked a handoff to Edgerrin James, then bootlegged out to the right and plodded 19 yards down the sidelines at a hilariously slow rate of speed.
Belichick couldn't believe he had to watch his defense get duped that badly again. Video is below.
That's just brutal.
The Patriots went on to win that game 27-24. They also went on to go 14-2, beat the Colts in the divisional round, and win Super Bowl XXXIX.
In the end, Belichick had the last laugh.