Bill Belichick Reveals Key Parallel He Sees Between Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady
Over the past few years of his career, Matthew Stafford has deservedly garnered more recognition from across the league, especially since joining the Rams and winning a Super Bowl with Los Angeles.
Though Stafford was overlooked for much of his career while often playing for struggling Lions teams, he was always a good quarterback and one of the league’s best talents at the position. Even as he’s approaching the twilight of his career, Stafford, 37, is a true contender to win MVP this year as he leads the NFL in touchdown passes and has the Rams sitting at 6–2 at the midway point of the season.
Among those to bestow praise on Stafford lately is none other than Bill Belichick, who noted a parallel he sees between Stafford and his long-time quarterback of nearly 20 years, the great Tom Brady.
“I don’t want to put him in a class with Tom, but it’s reminiscent of Brady where it just keeps getting better and better and better,” Belichick said on the ‘Let’s Go’ podcast. “I remember when we practiced against him and played him several years ago, he’s gotten smarter, he understands more, he knows how to use his weapons, maybe just a split second quicker. He’s a little harder to fool and something you might have gotten him with a couple years ago you’re not gonna get him with now.”
Stafford responded to the praise from Belichick, saying, “I appreciate those words from Coach. Obviously I have a ton of respect for what he’s been able to accomplish throughout his career and had some great battles against him. As my body changes, as the league changes, you gotta keep up with all of it. I put a lot of time and energy into trying to do that. I play this game for the respect of the guys I play with and the respect of the people I compete against. Means a lot to come from Coach so I appreciate that.”
Along with continuing to improve over the course of his career like Brady, Stafford also is clutch like the former Patriots and Buccaneers star. While no quarterback is as clutch as Brady—the NFL all-time leader in fourth quarter comebacks and game-winning drives—Stafford is tied for the single-season fourth quarter comeback record and has produced several great game-winning drives throughout his career.
No one compares to Brady, but it’s certainly a high compliment to Stafford that Belichick to see such parallels between the two.