Bill Belichick Seemed Completely Fed Up With Taylor Swift Cam on ESPN's 'ManningCast'
Bill Belichick seems like he might be over Taylor Swift.
On Monday night during ESPN's ManningCast, Belichick seemed really annoyed when the Monday Night Football cameras focused on Swift after a big play by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
After the Kansas City Chiefs made a nice pickup against the New Orleans Saints, cameras flashed to Swift and Belichick audibly groaned. Then after a long pause said, "Big first half for Kelce. Too big. Too big." Both Manning brothers laughed at his reaction.
It's possible he was more disgusted by the play and the New Orleans Saints allowing Kelce to make too many plays in the first half. It would be funny if Belichick was upset by Swift being shown, since earlier this week his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, posted a picture with him in which he was wearing a Taylor Swift sweatshirt.
Kelce has continued to make plays for the Chiefs as they lead 23-13 in the fourth quarter. So far he has nine catches for 70 yards, by far his best output of the season.