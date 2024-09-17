Bill Belichick Throws Shade at Falcons Owner Arthur Blank, Front Office On ESPN’s ManningCast
Bill Belichick made his regular appearance on the Monday Night Football ManningCast during the Week 2 game between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. With two franchises Belichick beat in the Super Bowl involved there were some obvious questions that had to be asked.
Peyton Manning asked about Super Bowl LI where the Patriots came back from a 28–3 deficit to beat the Falcons. Belichick said in the aftermath of the win, he wasn't sure if he was dreaming and that he watched the end of the replay of the game once he made it back to his hotel room.
He also told a humorous story about Arthur Blank prematurely celebrating after coming down to the sideline in the fourth quarter.
"I also remember Blank down on the sideline in the fourth quarter celebrating when they were ahead," Belichick told the Mannings who couldn't believe that he saw the Falcons owner during the game. Belichickk continued, "He's a pretty good dresser now. Arthur's always looked sharp, but you know he was down there on the sideline and you know we were getting beat and I'm like 'Jesus,' but anyway..."
Later in the first half, Belichick couldn’t help but take another shot at the Falcons, who decided not to offer their head coaching position after interviewing him twice this offseason.
When wide receiver Darnell Mooney was mentioned for the first time in the broadcast, Belichick referred to him as “one of those three free agents they signed illegally—Mooney, Woerner and of course Cousins—that they contacted early, got fined for it, lost a draft choice and all that.”
After taking those jabs, Belichick can probably kiss that Falcons job goodbye for the second straight year.