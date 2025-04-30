Bills Add Former Jets, Browns Wide Receiver on One-Year Contract
In an apparent bid to help out quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills have reportedly added a new face at wide receiver.
The Bills are signing wide receiver Elijah Moore to a one-year, $5 million contract, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Moore, 25, has spent two years of his NFL career with the New York Jets and two with the Cleveland Browns.
He put up modest numbers during his years as a Jet before being traded to the Browns in the spring of 2023. His most productive year from a receiving-yards standpoint came with Cleveland in '23; he reeled in 59 catches for 640 yards as the Browns made the playoffs.
Moore played collegiately for Ole Miss, catching 86 passes for 1,193 yards in just eight games in his final season in 2020.
Buffalo is coming off a 13-4 season in 2024 in which it finished second in the league in scoring offense for the third time in the last five years.