Bills' Amari Cooper Explains How Lateral Touchdown to Josh Allen Came to Fruition
The Buffalo Bills scored quite possibly the touchdown of the year during their emphatic victory on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
During the third quarter, Amari Cooper caught a pass from Josh Allen, but didn't have much room to turn up field. Rather than go down, he opted to toss a lateral to Allen in what was a heads-up moment from the veteran wide receiver. Allen caught the ball in stride and burst past the 49ers' defense and into the end zone for one of the most unique touchdowns of his career.
Speaking to the media after the game, Cooper offered his perspective on the play and explained his decision to toss the risky lateral to his quarterback.
"I thought Josh was over there because he wanted the ball, so I gave it to him," Cooper explained.
As for why he was over there, Allen told reporters it was because he'd thrown Cooper a bad ball and was chasing the play in case things went awry.
"I wish he got credited for something there. An assist, a passing touchdown... I kind of threw a bad ball so I was just kind of chasing it. I was kind of tip-toeing around––he made a heck of a catch," said Allen.
It certainly wasn't the touchdown play that the Bills had drawn up, but it resulted in six points all the same. Cooper has only been in Buffalo for a little over a month after being acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, but he's wasted no time getting comfortable in the Bills' offense, and even improvising with his new quarterback when the moment calls for it.