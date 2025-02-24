Bills Coach Sean McDermott Expresses Key Concern About Tush Push
Conversations regarding banning the tush push play re-emerged on Monday when NFL Network's Judy Battista reported that an unidentified team proposed banning the tush push. Dianna Russini of The Athletic later reported that the team who proposed the ban was the Green Bay Packers.
Later on Monday, Bills coach Sean McDermott weighed in with his concerns on the tush push play. Though Packers CEO Mark Murphy said earlier this month he opposed the play because he says it involves "no skill" and is "almost automatic," McDermott's primary concerns regarding the tush push are the injury risks involved.
"To me, there has always been an injury risk with that play, and I've expressed that opinion for the last couple of years or so," McDermott told the media at the NFL combine. "... I just feel like the health and safety of our players has to be at the top of our game, which it is. The techniques that are used with that play have been potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players. You have to go back though in fairness to the injury data on the play. The optics on it, I'm not in love with."
McDermott did not outright call for the NFL to ban the tush push, but has a clear concern surrounding the play.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in October that the NFL and the NFL Player's Association planned to study the injury data surrounding the tush push this offseason after two players on the New York Giants were injured while attempting the play.
It's unclear if this momentum or these concerns will lead to a ban getting passed, but the criticism over the tush push is certainly not going away anytime soon.